UberEats and Britain's six major supermarkets have backed new plans which could see delivery drivers refuse the delivery of alcohol to customers who seem drunk during lockdown.
Retailers including Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s are backing the new venture committing to stop giving booze to drunk customers.
The new scheme is operated by International Alliance for Responsible drinking (IARD) and the Retail of Alcohol Standards Group, report BirminghamLive.
Albert Baladi, from IARD, said: “This partnership will help prevent minors from buying alcohol and reduce harmful drinking in adults.
“By building on safeguards that have already proven effective in certain countries and sharing new solutions and best practices, we can raise standards globally, from the point of purchase through to delivery.
“We encourage others to join this global collaboration, the first of its kind.”
Essential retailers such as food shops, supermarkets and retail stores have remained open throughout lockdown under Government rules.
But amid the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a surge in home deliveries with supermarkets providing additional delivery slots to cope with increasing demand.
