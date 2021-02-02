The Grand Big Mac is set to return this month for a limited time only, McDonald’s have announced.

The fast-food giant’s staple product is set to get even bigger from February 10 along with the Grand Big Mac with Bacon and foodies will have six weeks to get their hands on one.

The firm favourite consists of two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, and the delicious Big Mac sauce in a sesame topped bun.

The same ingredients as a Big Mac, just bigger and better with the choice to have yours with or without bacon.

Launching alongside the Grand Big Mac is the NEW Homestyle Crispy Chicken (£6.09) which consists of a new thick succulent chicken breast fillet in a crispy coating, a hot and spicy mayo and caramelised onion compote, seasonal lettuce, bacon, red onions, a slice of cheddar cheese and a glazed poppy and sesame seed bun.

Homestyle Chicken Burger (McDonald's)

There is also the return of the much-loved cheesy side of Mozzarella Dippers. These popular sticks coated in breadcrumbs are served with a Salsa Dip and comes in a sharing box of nine for £5.09 - or £1.89 for three.

The Flake Chocolate McFlurry will also be returning to the menu, made from dairy ice cream swirled with chunks of Flake chocolate pieces and chocolatey sauce.

The Flake Raspberry McFlurry new to the menu is the same only drizzled in a sweet, fruity sauce instead. Available as a mini for £0.99, or regular size at £1.39.

Chocolate flake McFlurry will return alongside a new raspberry flavour. (McDonald's)

Although McDonald’s restaurants are currently closed for dine-in and walk-in takeaway, customers can still order via the Drive-Thru, McDelivery and Click & Serve using the My McDonald’s App. Available in all UK restaurants until 23rd March.