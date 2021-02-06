According to YouGov, almost a third (32%) of parents have noticed negative changes in their child’s behaviour since the UK coronavirus upheaval. Which includes behaviours such as tantrums, meltdowns, nightmares, stomach aches, fighting and crying.

Parkdean Resorts has just released a list of 10 fun activities to keep kids entertained and help them learn new skills throughout lockdown.

With February half-term just around the corner, parents are looking for new winter-appropriate ways to keep their kids entertained, withoit breaches the lockdown restrictions, and this list of activities is perfect for chilly winter weekends.

This list of best activities to inspire and entertain the kids will provide a breath of fresh air into their daily routines and help keep the negative behaviour at bay.

1. Go on a nature hunt

Wrap up warm and set off on an exciting adventure in your local surroundings - even if it's to your own back garden. Search for pine cones, squirrels and even listen out for robins. The eagled-eyed child with an explorer’s spirit will love doing the Woodland Trust's winter scavenger hunt - prepare for creepy crawly overload. This activity will keep them busy and will provide an opportunity to learn about the wildlife in their own back gardens!

2. Turn your living room into a campsite

Perfect for those chilly winter nights, turning your living room into a campsite brings all the fun of camping indoors. Pitch up a tent and whack on some soothing nature-inspired music. When it comes to a midnight snack, smores are much more delicious than toasted marshmallows and can be made quickly in the microwave - no burning of little hands! Check out this kid-friendly recipe here.

3. Learn about the planet with David Attenborough

Just when you thought lockdown TV couldn’t get any better - last year David Attenborough launched his BBC education addition. The legendary presenter will explain natural world topics such as oceans and animals. Lessons are available on BBC Bitesize Daily, BBC IPlayer and BBC Red Button.

Want to add in a skill-building challenge? See who can write down or draw the most animals you see in the show.

4. Earn a Blue Peter badge

Yes, really! If you or your kids are itching to get your hands on one of these, lockdown is the perfect time to start working on your application. Get the entry-level Blue Badge by sending in letters, stories and sketches and then start applying for more!

5. Make some pebble art

Painting pebbles has become a commemorative mark of lockdown, along with rainbows hung in windows and gates of all shapes and sizes. Pebble art is a great gift to give to a stranger - simply create your designs and dot them around on your walks for people to find - you’ll brighten up their day.

6. Grow your own veg

Versatile veggies can be grown outdoors or inside, and there’s nothing quite like watching them sprout up with your children and with more free time in lockdown it's a great way to introduce them to gardening. With spring just around the corner, now’s the time to get planting. Vegetables such as broccoli, cabbages, and leeks will stand through the tough winter weather, and are great soup ingredients. You can find a full list here.

7. Make a mud kitchen

Don't mind getting your hands dirty? Mud kitchens provide hours of entertainment for little ones (just make sure you lay down a blanket that you don't mind getting messy). Mud play is a great way to encourage open-ended play and communication. Check out the 16 step mud kitchen here.

8. Create a fairy garden

DIY fairy gardens might be small in size but these enchanting abodes make for some interesting sensory learning that’ll keep your kids entertained for hours. The first step is deciding your theme, whether that’s a fairy castle, a city or a winter wonderland - gather your materials and find a cute spot to set up. You can find a step-by-step guide here.

9. Build a blanket fort

This one can be done both outdoors and on those colder nights is easily done indoors. Choose your location preferably near a wall or fence so you can pin blankets. Get some supplies - whether that’s a mini-fridge or midnight snacks, make sure you’re fully stocked. The best pillow forts don twinkly lights, snug blankets and are easily accessible to Netflix through a TV or laptop. Here’s a professional fort guide you might want to follow!

10. Build a bird feeder

Get up close and personal and enjoy wildlife at its best with an amazing DIY bird feeder. This is a great way to teach your kids all about different bird species that reside in the UK - from robins to goldfinches - you could even create a little checklist and tick them off as you spot them. Find inspiration for the easiest feeders to make here.

For more information about the tips and some natural world inspiration visit the blog post here!