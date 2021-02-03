Haverfordwest Rotary is being joined by Haverfordwest Soroptimists in a joint appeal for any redundant laptops or tablets.
They will be given to those students unable at present to join in lessons from home over the internet with their schools.
After being cleaned up, suitable devices will be checked over and made ready for use with school systems by the IT department at Pembrokeshire County Council. They will then be presented by Rotarians and Soroptimists to suitable candidates identified by local schools.
Do you have or know of someone who has an old laptop or tablet lurking in a cupboard somewhere?
Then why not give Roger Howells of Haverfordwest Rotary a call on 01437 760708 or Deborah Banner of Soroptimists on 07939 573998.
They will discuss with you what devices you have and arrange collection or delivery to a secure place, bearing in mind the current social distancing rules.