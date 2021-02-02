PATCH, one of Pembrokeshire’s local foodbanks, has had to close until February 9 due to a connection with a positive case of Coronavirus.
The Pembrokeshire Community Hub wants to reassure members of the public that people will not be left without food and that support is still available.
Pembrokeshire County Council and Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) are working closely with Patch, Pembrokeshire Foodbank and other community partners to ensure that alternative arrangements are put in place to support people experiencing financial hardship who need support with food over the next week.
If you know of someone who normally receives support from Patch, the following options are available:
• Speak to your support worker if you have one such as housing, CAB, JobCentre etc.
• Pembrokeshire Foodbank are supporting people across the county with food parcels. Contact 07913 989624, between 10am – 2pm Monday to Friday
• Pembrokeshire Community Hub can offer advice and support and link people to local food community groups on 01437 776301 or communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk between 9am – 5pm, Monday to Friday
No-one should be left in a position where they cannot access food so if you know someone you might need support please reassure them that there are organisations across Pembrokeshire able to help.