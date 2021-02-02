Work is continuing on developing and implementing plans around school improvement, despite the on-going impact of Covid-19 on learners' education.

Cllr Guy Woodham, the Pembrokeshire County Council's cabinet member for education and lifelong learning has said: “While the ongoing pandemic continues to make this a tough time for learners, their families and schools we have not lost our focus on school improvement and delivering the 21St Century Schools Band B programme (21C Programme).

“The 21C Programme has already delivered remarkable results in Pembrokeshire with £121.86m invested in the county so far, to provide fantastic learning environments fit for the 21st century.”

The first successful tranche of the programme in Band A saw communities in Broad Haven, Johnston, Tenby, the Angle peninsula, Hakin/Hubberston, Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Pembroke and St David’s benefit.

The Ysgol Caer Elen and Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School new building projects were both shortlisted for prestigious awards.

Band B, the second tranche of investment, currently amounts to £106.4m and is focused on primary, secondary and special school provision in Haverfordwest and Milford Haven.

Cllr Woodham added: “Work on Haverfordwest High VC School continues at pace under Band B and we remain committed to delivering further projects to improve and enhance schools across Pembrokeshire.

“As always with such big capital investment projects, especially those significantly funded by Welsh Government, there are processes that need to be worked through at each key stage. Currently, feasibility studies have been commissioned for both a new build primary and secondary school in Milford Haven and significant refurbishment of Portfield Special School in Haverfordwest and the Pembrokeshire Learning Centre in Neyland. The results of these feasibility studies will help us determine the best way forward.

“Improving the learning environments of our learners remains a top priority for the council and a major step towards improving standards of achievements.”