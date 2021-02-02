LOCAL authorities across west Wales are being urged to take advantage of a £20million cash injection to boost the number of on-street electric vehicle chargepoints in towns across the UK.

In a letter to councils across Britain, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that funding for the On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS) will continue into 2021/22, allowing residents without private parking to reliably charge their vehicle.

Since its inception in 2017, more than 140 local authority projects have benefited from the scheme, which has supported applications for nearly 4,000 chargepoints across the UK.

This funding boost could double that, adding nearly 4,000 more chargepoints in towns, tackling poor air quality and supporting economic growth as the country looks to build back greener from the pandemic.

At October 1, 2020, there were 19,487 public electric vehicle charging devices available in the UK. Of these, 3,530 were rapid devices.

In Ceredigion, there are 30 public charging devices, of which three are rapid charging; there are 80 in Pembrokeshire, of which two are rapid charging; and 36 in Carmarthenshire, seven of which are rapid charging.

That equates to 41 charging devices per 100k population in Ceredigion; 64 in pembrokeshire and 19 in Carmarthenshire.

Rapid charging devices are those rated at 43kW or above, including ‘ultra rapid’ chargers of more than 100kW. Fast charging devices are those rated at 7-22kW. Slow devices are typically 3.6kW.

Charging devices not open to the public, i.e. private or domestic chargers, are excluded from the map.

Local councils play an essential role in providing EV infrastructure and so in partnership with Energy Saving Trust, the Department for Transport is welcoming applications from councils which are yet to apply for funding, as well as those that have already benefited.

Transport Secretary Mr Shapps said: “Drivers across the country should benefit from the electric vehicle revolution we’re seeing right now.

“We’re making it easier for more people to switch to electric vehicles, creating healthier neighbourhoods and cleaning up our air as we build back greener.”

The UK is aiming to be a global frontrunner in the shift to electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent Ten Point Plan will accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030, backed by a total of £2.8 billion and supporting around 169,000 jobs.

Of this funding, £1.3 billion is set to be invested in charging infrastructure over the next four years.

Nick Harvey, senior programme manager at Energy Saving Trust, said: “The confirmation of £20m of funding for the On-street Residential Chargepoint Scheme in 2021/22 is great news. This funding will allow local authorities to install convenient and cost effective electric vehicle charging infrastructure for those who rely on on-street parking.

“This helps to support the fair transition to the increased adoption of low carbon transport.

“We’re therefore encouraging local authorities to access this funding as part of their plans to decarbonise transport and improve local air quality.”