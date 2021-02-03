PEMBROKESHIRE footballer Liam Cullen has signed a new contract to extend his stay with Swansea City until at least 2024 - with the option of an additional 12 months through to 2025.

The 21 year-old Academy product, who hails from Kilgetty, has been on Swansea’s books since the age of eight, and has worked his way up into Steve Cooper’s first team squad.

He made his debut for the under-18s at the age of 13, and netted 17 goals in 21 appearances for the under-23s last term, before being promoted to the senior squad by the current manager.

The striker has netted three senior goals for the Swans, including a brace in the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest - and has now made 17 first-team appearances since his 2018 debut.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign a new deal with Swansea City, and I’m looking forward to what will hopefully be a positive future,” commented Cullen, a former pupil at Ysgol Greenhill School.

His joy at scoring a brace against Forest, however, was tempered by the fact that he now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, after injuring his ankle in the fourth round tie a fortnight ago.

Following a scan, Swansea head coach Cooper confirmed that he expected to be without the young forward for the majority of their current EFL Championship campaign.

“We have lost Liam Cullen, probably for the rest of the season,” admitted Cooper.

"If he gets back before then it will be a bonus for him, but he is certainly going to be out for three months.”

After undergoing surgery, Cullen said: "I'm back home and on the mend after a successful surgery.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages, I'm looking forward to working hard and getting back."