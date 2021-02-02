Police are appealing for anyone who may have had waste oil stolen from the St Davids and the north Pembrokeshire area to get in touch.
It follows the arrest of two men on suspicion of going equipped to steal after the van they were travelling in was found loaded with oil containers.
They were arrested in the city at around 12.30pm on Monday, February 1.
One of the men has been charged with theft over a similar offence in Ceredigion, while the other will face no further action at this time.
However, he has been reported for a breach of coronavirus regulations, as he had only flown into the UK 24 hours earlier.
Anyone with information should contact Dyfed-Powys Police quoting reference DP-20210201-062.
Police can be contacted either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.