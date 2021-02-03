Pembrokeshire’s housing providers have thanked current and prospective tenants for their patience regarding the low availability of housing at the moment.
Due to the pandemic, the Choice Homes list released each week by the housing partnership (PCC, ateb and Wales and West Housing) has become limited.
“It’s a very frustrating time for many applicants at the moment, and we recognise that and thank them for their patience and understanding,” said Cllr Michelle Bateman, Cabinet Member for Housing.
“Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of movement at the moment as a result of the Covid pandemic and therefore there is a very small turnover of properties.”
Cllr Bateman said the housing providers understood how frustrating it must be to bid every week and not be successful.
“We would like to reassure you that your applications and bids are not being ignored. There is simply just not enough stock to meet such a high demand.
“We ask that you continue to be patient and kind to staff - everyone is working super hard and doing the best they can in the circumstances.”
