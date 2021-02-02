Captain Sir Tom Moore passed away at the age of 100 on Tuesday, having lived an inspiring life.
The WW2 veteran captured the nation’s hearts last year when he made 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.
Since the effort in April, he has raised a record-breaking £33 million for the healthcare system’s battle against coronavirus.
But his achievements did not stop there. In 2020 he was knighted by the Queen, recorded a number one single, published his autobiography and turned 100 years old.
This gallery showcases just a few of the veteran’s highlights.
