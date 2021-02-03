CARE homes in Pembrokeshire are amongst those in Wales helping to launch a national guide to help carers.

Overseeing loved ones moving into care homes can be one of the most emotionally difficult challenges facing older carers, according to the new guide by Age Cymru.

‘Making Relationships Count’ says older carers can often suffer a sense of loss, guilt and worry when their loved one leaves to move into a care home.

However, carers can also feel a sense of relief as caring can be so exhausting, especially for those suffering with ill-health.

The guide advises carers going through the process to communicate with the care home as much as possible so that the homes can get to know their new resident and better understand what they do and don’t like, and what matters to them most.

It says the best way to do this is to meet with the key people in the care home such as the manager, the chef, and the activities co-ordinator. Quite often, care homes will assign a staff member to buddy up with a new resident to help them settle into their new home.

Annie Escott, who is the registered manager of the Pencoed Residential Home in Wooden, near Saundersfoot, said: “This guide will not only help new residents settle but it will also help reassure carers and guide them as to how they can continue to play a full part in the life of their loved ones.

“The guidance will also be invaluable for those working in the care home by helping them better understand how carers feel during what can be a difficult time.

"The staff here at Pencoed have been fantastic at adopting to new ways of working during the pandemic to help lift the spirits of residents and to help keep them connected to loved ones. I’m sure they will take on board much of the good advice in this new guide.”

The guide advises that people can help settle your loved one by personalising their living space with objects they cherish such books, photographs and pictures, encouraging other relatives and friends to keep in touch by writing or telephoning regularly, and by getting involved in their care plan.

It also advises carers to take care of themselves by sharing their feelings with people they trust, ensuring they get plenty of rest and exercise, and by treating themselves with whatever makes them feel good.

The guide, funded by the Welsh Government Sustainable Social Services Third Sector Grant, is available in English or Welsh from Age Cymru: www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/our-work/carers/making-relationships-count/ or call 029 2043 1555.