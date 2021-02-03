The moon is set to change appearance this month as it comes to the end of one lunar cycle and begins another.

Each month the moon goes through eight phases of a lunar cycle, altering how much of it is visible from Earth.

Each cycle lasts around 29.5 days, meaning the date on which a New Moon falls on can change, as well as its meaning.

It also has a significance for horoscopes and different religious calendars - here's all you need to know about New Moons.

When is the New Moon in February?

The next New Moon will occur on Thursday 11 February 2021.

The moon won't be visible from Earth at around 7.05pm on that date, as it ends one lunar cycle and starts another.

Once it has passed through the first of eight moon phases it will reappear as a Waxing Crescent for around a week.

More of the moon will be visible towards the end of the month, leading up to a full moon on Saturday 27 February.

This is when the whole face of the moon will be visible from Earth.

What does a New Moon in Aquarius symbolise?

Each New Moon has a connection to the signs of the Zodiac.

January's New Moon took place in Capricorn when a new year and a fresh start were at the forefront of people's minds.

In February, the New Moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom, which could lead to some complicated emotions.

Speak to family members and friends you trust about what you are experiencing to help you make sense of any mixed up feelings there might be.

By doing so you will fully understand your feelings and free yourself from the negative emotions such as fear, anger and jealousy weighing you down.

What is a New Moon?

The moon is only visible from Earth as it reflects the light of the sun - and we only ever see one half of the moon at most.

As the moon orbits Earth, it takes on eight different appearances during its lunar cycle.

A New Moon is when the natural satellite travels between Earth and the sun, and the sun's light hits the other side of the moon not visible to us from Earth.

NASA said: “Following the night of each full moon, as the moon orbits around Earth, we start to see less of the moon lit by the sun.

“Eventually, the moon reaches a point in its orbit when we don't see any of the moon illuminated. At that point, the far side of the moon is facing the sun.”

A New Moon signifies the start of the Chinese and Jewish calendar months, while the day after a New Moon signifies the start of the Hindu and Islamic calendar months.

What are the eight moon phases?

The moons eight phases can be catagorised in order as a New Moon, Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon, Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter, and Waning Crescent.

Once it completes its New Moon phase, a slither of the moon will be visible from Earth for a few days before it continues on its orbit through the different phases.

When is the next New Moon?

After February's New Moon, the next New Moon will take place on Saturday 13 March 2021.