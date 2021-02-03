THE Covid vaccine took a sea voyage in Pembrokeshire this morning when senior residents of Caldey Island received their jabs from health workers.
The island has praised the NHS for delivering the service.
The news was posted on the Caldey Island Facebook page after the trio arrived from Tenby by boat.
The post said:
"Two NHS nurses and a doctor appeared this morning like angels amidst rain, sun, a surging sea and aptly a rainbow, carrying a box of vaccines for monks and islanders of a certain age.
"Thank you NHS".
Friends of the island were delighted to read the post, with one lady saying she was moved to tears at the news.
Another commented: "Thank God for NHS workers.
"Stay safe everyone, the monks are getting very scarce, hopefully this year will see some new vocations."