RECENTLY, I attended the Tenby Leisure Centre for my Covid vaccination and feel so full of praise for all the workers involved.
The significance of having this vaccine was not lost on me and I must admit to feeling quite anxious making my way there.
However, the helpfulness and consideration of the people manning the centre soon reassured me and put me at ease from the moment I entered the car park.
We are often subjected to a great deal of negativity from the media, which can somewhat distort our opinions of people.
This experience reminded me that there are many good people out there and we can often rely on the 'kindness of strangers’.
I am so grateful.
J OXENHAM,
Cosheston