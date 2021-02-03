A school in Haverfordwest has been chosen as a finalist for Wales as part of the annual Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

If it wins, St Mark’s V A School’s breakfast club will receive a £1,000 cash prize, plus a special party pack to help them celebrate.

The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards champion the people and activities that make Breakfast Clubs so great – from inspirational volunteers to invaluable extra learning sessions.

Around sixty children attend the breakfast club at St Mark’s V A School every morning before lessons start. The school was open during lockdown as a hub school, welcoming vulnerable children and children of keyworkers from their local community and six other local schools. In September of last year, the club has made many adaptations to ensure children are still having breakfast despite the pandemic, such as staggered starts so that numbers can be controlled and breakfasts being delivered to classrooms so that children can still have a great start to the day.

Lesley Tucker, from St Mark’s V A School’s breakfast club said: “We are really excited and incredibly proud to be shortlisted in this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

“Writing our entry gave us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the fantastic children who attend every morning, not to mention the hard-working staff.

“If we’re lucky enough to win the award for Best Breakfast Club in Wales we’ll spend the prize money on creating a quiet corner where children can go if they want a quiet five minutes with a book or tablet.”

The aim of this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards is to recognise schools all over the UK for the incredible role they have played to educate and safeguard children throughout this pandemic.

Kate Prince, Kellogg’s corporate social responsibility manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “Breakfast clubs like the one at St Mark’s V A School play a vital role in society. Thanks to the staff’s dedication, they support working parents, feed hungry children and offer opportunities to increase informal learning with activities and socialisation.”

A specialist panel of judges will now assess all 52 shortlisted entries across the UK and the winners will be announced on Wednesday, February 10.