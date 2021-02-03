FOLLOWING the successful launch of Pembs Leisure LIVE, Pembrokeshire Leisure is now launching Pembs Leisure Anytime.
From today (Wednesday, February 3) registered users will be able to access even more fantastic classes delivered by Pembrokeshire Leisure’s talented instructors.
You can now do your favourite class again and again using the Pembs Leisure Anytime platform.
Pembs Leisure Anytime features a library of exercise classes including strength and conditioning, mind and body, dance, cardio and cycling workouts, along with some mobility and stretching classes to complete anytime, anywhere, at the touch of a button using a phone or tablet though the Pembs Leisure App.
Turn your favourite playlist on and join in with the class at your own convenience.
Both Pembs Leisure LIVE and Pembs Leisure Anytime will continue to be free to all registered Pembrokeshire Leisure users until April 11, 2021
This great offer will support the current Welsh Government directive to stay at home whilst addressing the physical and mental challenges this can create.
To get started download the Pembs Leisure App through your chosen app store.
To register with Pembrokeshire Leisure and for further information on how to take part, click on the link below:
https://pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/covid-19-info/pl-live-news/
https://hamddensirbenfro.co.uk/gwybodaeth-covid19/hsb-fywnewyddion/ (Welsh).