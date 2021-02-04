ARE you aged between 14 to 18, with a passion for cinema and a desire to learn more about different aspects from across the film industry?

If so, a fresh new scheme launched by Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre could put you in the picture.

The Torch Theatre Young Film Ambassadors scheme is starting at the end of March and is a great opportunity for teenagers to experience film in a fun and educational way; become a budding film critic, meet like-minded people and to make new friends.

Those taking part will be able to discuss and review films with your peers, get your reviews seen, and sharpen your skills as a reviewer as they explore writing and vlogging as part of the project.

Young Film Ambassadors on this exciting, interactive project will be given the opportunity to watch and review current British, independent and blockbuster films.

There will be filmmaking and film studies digital workshops, with guest speakers and special presentations from industry insiders and creatives on aspects from production to publicity.

Access to the films will initially be through digital streaming platforms, and then back on the big screen once the Torch is fully reopened.

The Torch Theatre’s Young Film Ambassadors scheme has been made possible by National Lottery funding distributed by Film Hub Wales, through the BFI FAN Film Exhibition Fund which was awarded to the Torch in the Autumn of 2020.

The Torch's Alex Lloyd said:

“The Young Film Ambassadors scheme is a fantastic opportunity for budding film enthusiasts to learn more about films and cinema from across different aspects of the industry.

"We will initially run the scheme online until it is safe to return to the Torch which will then give a deeper insight into what we do.

"I would like to thank Film Hub Wales, BFI FAN and the National Lottery for their support in allowing us to create this scheme for our younger audience members in the Pembrokeshire community.”

To apply to become a Young Film Ambassador, email marketing@torchtheatre.co.uk with your name, age and location, adding what your three favourite films are and why.

Successful applicants will be contacted by March 15.

For more information, visit the Torch Theatre’s website at www.torchtheate.co.uk/yfa