A RISING tide of complaints about tradespeople carrying out shoddy roof repairs has resulted from the recent wet weather.
The work carried out is often unnecessary and of a poor standard.
As repairing shoddy workmanship can be an expensive and lengthy process, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Trading Standards team are advising:
- Always do some background checks before agreeing to have any work carried out.
- Never deal with anyone who cold calls at your property offering to undertake work and don’t be pressurised to make a decision.
- If you need work to be carried out, ask family, friends and neighbours for recommendations of reputable tradespeople and get written quotes from several before deciding to have work done.
- If you are still unsure you could ask to see previous work they have done, including contacting previous customers.
Anyone concerned can contact the Citizens Advice helpline on 0808 223 1133 (Welsh speakers on 0808 223 1144).
Alternatively, call the police on 101 or dial 999 if you feel threatened or intimidated.