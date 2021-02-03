THE Western Telegraph is inviting you all to pay your tributes and condolences following the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Captain Sir Tom Moore - the Second World War veteran whose charity walks inspired the nation at the start of the coronavirus pandemic - died after testing positive for Covid-19, aged 100.

The charity fundraiser was taken to hospital on Sunday, after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for the virus the week before last.

Tributes and messages may be sent to https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/send-us-your-news/

Please remember to include your name and address in the body of the message.

Calls have been made for Haverfordwest’s County Hall to fly its flags at half-mast in tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Haverfordwest County Councillor for the Castle Ward Thomas Tudor made the request to pay respects to Captain Sir Tom in Pembrokeshire, saying: “Captain Sir Tom Moore won the nation's hearts with his extraordinary fundraising efforts for National Health Service charities.

“The retired Army officer served in India and Myanmar, also known as Burma, during World War Two but it was by walking laps around his garden that he became known to millions. When he was 99, he was catapulted into the global spotlight with his attempt to raise an initial £1,000 for charity. Early in April 2020, with the aid of his walking frame and a steely determination, he vowed to complete 100 laps of his patio before his 100th birthday at the end of that month. The war veteran was inspired to help the health service after receiving treatment for skin cancer of the head, and a broken hip after a fall in 2018.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s memory is to be marked with a national clap, as tributes continue to be paid to a veteran hailed as having dedicated his life to serving others.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to join in the show of appreciation for the 100-year-old as well as health workers at 6pm tonight, February 3.