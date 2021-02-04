A section of power lines around Black Tar in Llangwm could be the next in the National Park to be moved underground if agreement is reached with the landowner.
Western Power Distribution has been funding the undergrounding of power cables in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Brecon Beacons, the Gower and Wye Valley areas of national beauty since 2010.
A report to the park’s authority meeting on February 3 adds that five undergrounding schemes were delivered in the county in 2010/15 as well as another three in the current 2015/23 funding window.
The complete improvements are at Strumble Head, West Angle, Martins Haven, St Nons, Caerfarchell, Treginnis, Dinas Head and Porthgain.
Work is due to start on a scheme at the Parrog, Newport as well as plans at Great Castle Head, St Ishmaels, at “an advanced planning stage,” making the Black Tar proposals the sixth project in 2015/23, a report adds.
Black Tar is on the western shore of the Cleddau River, close to Llangwm village and it is a popular location for public access and recreation.
Director of countryside, community and visitor services James Parkin said the plans are “ultimately all about improving the national park landscape.”
County council member Di Clements gave her support, adding it was a “no-brainer” while Dr Madeleine Havard added it was an “excellent scheme for our park.”
The committee approved the officer report and a recommendation to “authorise their ongoing work towards securing the delivery of an undergrounding scheme at Black Tar as soon as reasonably practical.”