THIS past year has probably been the toughest that anyone can remember.

Sickness, death, lockdown and everyone being deprived of some of the most basic things that contribute to an ordinary, happy life have become the new normal.

Less than 18 months ago, if you’d asked people what luxuries they were dreaming of they would have said: ‘winning the lottery’; ‘a world cruise’; ‘a Ferrari’.

Who would have thought that by 2021 a walk on the beach; a hug; a cup of coffee with friends would be enough to satisfy those wishes?

For journalists, the past year has felt like a relentless treadmill of writing about death and destruction – and yet that’s not the case at all.

As was seen only this week with the sad death of Captain Sir Tom Moore the outpouring of love and goodwill has been remarkable.

If the pandemic has done one thing it has been to raise awareness of the selflessness and dedication of people who have done so much for their fellow man – not just health and care workers, although we will never be able to repay their contribution – but all those people who have done a sponsored walk or handed out a food parcel; done someone’s shopping – or even just called up to offer a friendly voice and reassurance that no-one needs to be alone.

We have covered endless stories highlighting the kindness of strangers; the strength of local communities and the generosity of people and of businesses – and yet it seems that the articles about the rising death toll and the immorality of those exploiting the suffering have been the ones we all remember the most.

And so, today, on #timetotalk day the Western Telegraph is taking part in Newsquest’s national campaign to highlight some of the positive, good news that’s out there.

And we’d love you to get involved too… tell us your good news – a new baby; a kind act or a photograph of what makes you happy. Please share in the comments here.

And here are some of the recent good news stories that we’ve covered that you might have missed…

Narberth's Rainbow Fairy, Diana Brook, has now painted hundreds of her 'stay safe' images and raised over £7,000

https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18393388.narberths-rainbow-fairy-raises-1-500-leukaemia-uk/

Gwyndaf Lewis of Efailwen ran to raise £37,000 for Glangwili Hospital who cared for his mam, Undeg, before she sadly lost her life to coronavirus

https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18513373.sons-run-memory-crymych-woman-undeg-lewis-raises-cash-glangwili-hospital/

An evening full of emotion and inspiration took place in December when the Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards paid tribute to our lockdown healthcare heroes

https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18977923.withybushs-karen-harries-leads-winners-western-telegraph-health-care-awards-2020/

Who would have thought a year ago that we would be waiting for invitations to attend mass vaccination centres?

Our two centres in Pembrokeshire are up and running this week, and their first clients are delighted.

https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19056972.covid-stories-hope-mass-vaccinations-start-pembrokeshire/

Looking after mental health has never been more important, as the success of the Men2Men group shows

https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19038808.men2men-services-pembrokeshire-ceredigion-carmarthenshire/

And finally, some four-legged friends were helping to raise a smile with their lockdown delivery service. The creatures from Pembrokeshire Llamas won a worldwide following for their good deeds in the foothills of the Preselis.

https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18456985.pembrokeshire-llamas-trek-valley-bring-goods-smiles-residents/

If you are struggling and need someone to talk to, there are lots of agencies and support groups available that can offer help and support:

Pembrokeshire Mind:

https://www.mind.org.uk/get-involved/

The Samaritans:

116 123

Hywel Dda University Health Board’s IAWN (Information, Awareness on Wellbeing Now) project: https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/iawn/

Pembrokeshire Youth Team:

https://www.pembrokeshireyouth.co.uk