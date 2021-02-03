AFTER missing out on his first Wales cap through injury in the autumn, rugby player Josh Macleod says he is keen to do Pembrokeshire proud at this year's Guinness Six Nations Tournament.

Undaunted by being the only uncapped player in Wayne Pivac’s 36-man squad, the Scarlets back row forward savoured his first week with the Wales squad, prior to their opener against Ireland.

The 24 year-old, who is a former pupil at Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard, was named in the Autumn international squad last year - but unfortunately didn’t feature because of a hamstring injury.

"The first week in the Wales camp was excellent - it’s a week longer than I managed in the autumn, so I was delighted to get another shot this time around,” Macleod said in his WRU column.

“I’m loving every minute of being here with a great bunch of boys, all the older guys in camp have been helping me adapt and settle in, so I’m just trying to learn off them as best I can.

“Being the only uncapped player in the squad isn’t something that I’ve really thought about - although some of the players reminded me that I still hadn’t done my ‘30-Second Intro’ yet.

“New players have to get up and talk about themselves for half a minute in front of everyone, so that was going through my head more than the fact that I’m the least experienced player.”

He added: “Wayne (Pivac) has emphasised the results-driven mentality we need for tournament rugby, we know we’ve got a lot of pressure on our shoulders, and want to win every game.

“Personally, all I can do is give a good first impression of myself, work as hard as I can, try and fit in as best as possible - and if a chance arises, then I will get stuck in and push on from there.”

Despite being born in Monte Carlo, Macleod’s family moved to Dinas, near Newport when he was around five years old, and he has certainly not forgotten growing up in north Pembrokeshire.

He said: “Fishguard didn’t have any age group rugby at the time, but when I was eight I played a game for Cardigan, and a couple of guys from Crymych rang up my old man and asked us to go along to the club.

“I stayed there until I was 16 and had a brilliant time, I was a fluent Welsh speaker, so it was easy for me to fit in with this team in the middle of a farming community.

“I’ve promised Crymych I’ll visit them and help out however I can once things return to normal - and that’s something that I will be looking forward to doing.”