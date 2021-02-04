PLAYERS EXTEND STAY AT HAVERFORDWEST

HAVERFORDWEST County has extended the loan spell of Leeds United Academy player Matthew Turner until the end of the season, having originally committed for three months last October.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper from Llanelli has represented Wales Under 16s, and signed a scholarship deal with the Elland Road club in 2018, having previously been on trial at Aberystwyth Town.

Turner has played an important role for the Bluebirds in the Cymru Premier this season, making five appearances and keeping one clean sheet for Wayne Jones’ side, before the season was halted.

“We are delighted to have Matt stay on until the end of the season, he has been great so far and we look forward to seeing him out on the Bridge Meadow pitch again,” said chairman Rob Edwards.

“We would like to thank Leeds United for their help in getting the deal done.”

Edwards has confirmed that Danny Williams’ loan spell from Cardiff City has also been extended, which will keep him at the Pembrokeshire club until the end of the current campaign.

He said: “Danny has been an integral part of the squad this season, contributing seven goals so far this season, and we look forward to seeing him in action again at the Bridge Meadow.

“We’re glad to get this one finalised as Danny has been excellent this season and has fit into the side perfectly. We’d also like to express our thanks to Cardiff City for getting this deal over the line.”

The Club also announced that Trystan Jones and Jack Britton have both extended their stay with the Bluebirds until the end of the season, following their important contributions to the side.

“Trystan has been great since he joined, making five appearances, and we’re glad he will be staying here until the end of the season,” commented the Haverfordwest chairman last week.

“Jack played a key role in the Bluebirds’ promotion last season and has continued to play a part in the first team this season, making nine appearances, so we’re also glad to get this done.”

Haverfordwest’s campaign was kept on hold for at least another three weeks, after the Cymru Premier League confirmed that the remaining phase one fixtures would be postponed.

The Bluebirds were flying seventh in the table when the season went into lockdown in December, having successfully adapted to life back in the domestic top flight under boss Wayne Jones.

The league is traditionally split into a Championship Conference, and a Play-Off Conference after 22 matches, with Haverfordwest having completed 16 games, with five wins and five draws.

Last season’s title and relegation issues, however, were decided on a points-per-game basis after football was suspended in March 2020, with Connah’s Quay Nomads declared champions.

The league has been mothballed since 22 December, along with the second tier North and South divisions, the Welsh Premier Women’s League and all non-professional and non-elite football in Wales.