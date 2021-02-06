New owners will be taking over the cafe at Poppit Sands in time for the summer with approval of a new tenancy agreed in principle by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

The new tenants are currently unnamed – while final contract details are dealt with – but local county councillor Mike James hinted at a “young and successful” business from the local area at a meeting of the authority on Wednesday, February 3.

He added he was “very pleased” with the new tenancy, with those involved having a “high reputation in the locality” which would build on the success of the previous tenants who were leaving due to family reasons.

“Between them both I feel we are on to a winner here,” said Cllr James.

Reference was made to a previous loss of £20,000 at Oriel y Parc, with county councillor Peter Morgan asking whether financial bonds were considered.

Estates officer Gary Meopham said that the preferred tenant was identified following an interview process and judging against criteria including rent/covenant strength, general business experience, catering specific experience and wider social context.

“There is very little concern about bad debt in this situation,” he said, adding it was not high risk due to its monopoly as the only café in the area.

The preferred tenant – of three prospective applicants – are “an existing business operating within the catering sector based in the Cardigan area,” adds a report.

Members agreed “the principle of granting of a new legal interest in land via the granting of a new occupational lease of the café at Poppit Sands on the terms out lined with the final negotiation of terms and resulting lease documentation being delegated to the Authority’s Chief Executive for approval.”