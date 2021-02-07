A COMMUNITY Council is to reduce its precept as it acknowledges the struggle many of its villagers are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At a recent meeting, St Dogmaels Community Council agreed to reduce its budget for this year from £61,500 in 2019-20 and 2020-21 to £49,276 for April 2021 to March 2022.
The only capital funding identified for this year is to repair and improve the footpath at, Alexandra Gardens, (Teifi Netpool to the Graig) and to this effect the council has put a nominal amount into the budget to indicate its intention.
Pending the necessary permissions being granted for the work as the area is designated village green, further funding for this project will need to be identified through grants or budget provision in future years.
At present work is being carried out replacing the fencing in the children’s playground for a more sustainable option and to deter vandalism. This was budgeted for in 2020-21.
With county councils asking community councils to take on more services, it was felt that this was a fair and realistic budget.
For a full breakdown visit http://stdogmaels.org/budget-21/
