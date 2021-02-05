THE community of St Dogmaels is celebrating after taking another step towards saving their beloved pub, despite the difficulties brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Villagers joined forces almost two years ago to raise nearly £250,000 and recently had their offer to buy The White Hart Inn accepted.

The pub, which has been part of the community for 250 years, called time and closed its doors back in 2019 - but villagers were determined not to lose their local for good.

News of the White Hart’s closure shocked the village and more than 70 residents attended a public meeting on March 13, 2019. With the help and guidance of PLANED and 4CG, the residents came up with a plan to buy the pub and run it as a community venture.

The White Hart Inn, St Dogmaels. PICTURE: Google Maps

On May 5, 2019, The White Hart closed. A licence had been granted to Thomas Mendws to run the White Hart on May 17, 1769, so on May 17, 2019, villagers celebrated the 250th birthday of the pub.

The management committee formed by a group of local volunteers set about raising the funds to save the White Hart.

After registering with the Plunkett Foundation - an organisation which helps social enterprises in rural communities - the White Hart Community Inn (St Dogmaels) Ltd/Tafarn Cymunedol yr Hydd Gwyn (Llandudoch) Cyf, was registered as a Community Benefit Society with the Financial Conduct Authority.

A public meeting is held at St Dogmaels to discuss saving the White Hart Inn from closure

Over the next few months, with the help of the Wales Co-operative Centre, a community share offer was launched, offering locals the opportunity to become shareholders and bring the White Hart into community ownership, and run for the benefit of the community.

The enormity of the task was beginning to become apparent, but all 12 committee members were undaunted. Help was sought from other community-owned pubs, and they all responded generously, sharing their experiences and the lessons they had learned along the way.

Hundreds of hours were spent over the following months, writing the business plan, researching funding opportunities, constructing a website, setting up a Facebook page and getting to grips with all sorts of issues.

White Hart Community Inn committee members

The band of volunteers became a regular sight at the popular St Dogmaels Local Producers Market every week in order to engage with locals and visitors.

Fundraising events were held, in partnership with local business and other community venues.

With the help of Y Felin, the popular White Hart pub quiz found a new home in the 12th century watermill, which proved to be so popular that it had to be moved to a much larger venue, where more than 150 people took part in the Big Village Quiz at The Memorial Hall.

Coming up with ideas to save the White Hart Inn

A highly successful funday was held in the Abbey grounds with the support of Hanes Llandoch, and despite torrential rainfall, many supporters enjoyed a walking treasure hunt organised by BV Rees. More than £20,000 was pledged in shares and before midday the next day another £50,000 had been promised, so by the end of May 2019 the total had reached £151,000.

When Wales reached the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup, locals were upset that The White Hart was closed as this has been the main community place to get together and watch so the committee joined with Y Felin to set up a fanzone in the church hall.

And 2019 ended with a village gathering, as 100 residents enjoyed some Christmas cheer and a chat at the White Hart Christmas Day drink outside Y Felin, which was closely followed by live music from Cardigan’s Quay Street Band at the New Year’s Eve Big Night at the Memorial Hall.

Quiz night at Y Felin

2020 started with a bang when great news was received that the project had been awarded £25,000 from Pembrokeshire County Council’s Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund. This inspired a few more shareholders and took the total over the £200,000 mark.

The committee went full steam ahead into organising a series of 6 Nations Fanzones at The Memorial Hall. The profits of these joint events culminated in the White Hart Committee presenting a cheque for £1,645 to the Memorial Hall Committee.

This was a bonus for everyone who enjoyed the joint community collaboration. Throughout the entire project the committee has been supported by the team in St Dogmaels Post Office who have created window displays, handed out hundreds of share forms and collected an enormous amount of post and donations on its behalf.

A group of supporters were asked to become heroes and help the committee with the final push. A crowdfunding project was launched on St David’s Day along with a Welsh Cake competition.

Jane Hall, Emma Williams and Julie Owen launch the White Hart Community Inn crowdfunding appeal

Sadly, by the end of March 2020 the whole country went into lockdown and The White Hart events and fundraising was put on the backburner.

But as restrictions eased, by August 2020 the committee was back with renewed vigour. Justin Walters took over as chair and a plan was devised for the months leading up to Christmas.

Lots of emails and social media and hard work saw the addition of 71 new shareholders between September and November. The team at BV Rees organised a socially distanced car treasure hunt which added to the funds.

December saw the launch of a Shop Local, Eat Local, Drink Local campaign involving 20 local traders and one lucky shareholder won a hamper containing £450 of vouchers for local meals and produce. Another great community collaboration.

The White Hart Community Inn campaigners celebrate a £25,000 grant from Pembrokeshire County Council's second homes tax

By Mid January 2021, the shareholders had increased to 357 and the total an amazing to £245,000. This put the committee into the position of being able to make an offer to buy the pub. This was accepted and set the ball rolling.

The support for this campaign has been outstanding and there are now many shareholders in the village, across Wales, in England and even in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

The youngest shareholder is less than a month old and many are a few years older. Lots of shareholders received their shares as gifts for Christmas.

No one is too young to take a share in the ownership of the White Hart

The fundraising effort is on-going as the committee seek to build a fund to ‘open the doors’. The share offer is still open, so if you want more information about buying shares or making a donation please contact info@whci.cymru. Shares are £200 and you’ll have a vote and own a true part of the community.

Villagers gather at the Beerometer to celebrate raising £200k

The next few months will see the committee increasing the number of shareholders, applying for further grants, writing legal policies and analysing how Covid regulations will impact on when and how the doors can be opened.

Watch this space...