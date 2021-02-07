JOHN Walters of St Dogmaels was elected President for the 2021/22 season at the recent virtual Annual General Meeting of the South Wales Sheepdog Trials Association
Mr Walters has been recognised for his outstanding services to sheepdog trialling in South Wales over many years.
Even though he does not compete at the trials he is secretary of the St Dogmaels annual trial and assists in many other trials. He also specialises in announcing and commentating at various trials at local, county, national and international level.
He is always supported by his wife Jean and both are well-known and respected throughout the sheepdog trial community.
The committee of the St Dogmaels sheepdog trial congratulated John on his appointment and wish him well for the year ahead.