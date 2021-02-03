More than £26,000 has been spent in recruiting for a permanent chief executive post at Pembrokeshire County Council, with the applications due to be considered next week.
The council’s senior staff committee is due to meet on Monday, February 8 to consider a long list of applications submitted for the position left vacant by Ian Westley’s departure late last year.
Ian Westley left the authority in November last year with a payment of £95,000 agreed by the council’s leader Cllr David Simpson.
An interim chief executive, the authority’s Richard Brown, was appointed before Christmas to cover the role until a permanent replacement is found.
A job description and advertisement schedule was agreed by the committee at a meeting on December 2, with recruitment company GatenbySanderson implementing the media schedule and specific adverts.
An advert in the Municipal Journal (MJ) was approved, costing £5,550, as well as a Sunday Times advert costing £2,800.
A high impact social media campaign was launched, at a cost of £950 along with a ‘microsite’ advertising vacant positions, which cost £2,800.
GatenbySanderson’s fees of £14,850 were also approved by the committee at that meeting.
The applications will be discussed in private by the committee.
