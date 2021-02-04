A VAN driver broke the speed limit on a main road while holding his mobile phone, magistrates have been told.
Henry George Partridge, 26, of Castlemartin appeared before the court at Llanelli on Monday February 1.
He admitted driving on the A477 at Llanddowror on July 1 when not in proper control of an Iveco Daily van as he was holding a mobile phone in his right hand; exceeding the 50mph speed limit on the road and exceeding the maximum speed limit for the vehicle.
The court heard that his speed recorded by laser was 65mph.
Partridge had previously denied the charges but changed his plea to guilty.
He pleaded not guilty to driving while not wearing a seatbelt, and this charge was dismissed by the court after no evidence was offered.
He was ordered to pay a total of £641 in fines, costs and a surcharge.