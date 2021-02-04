THE number of people vaccinated in the Hywel Dda health board region now stands at nearly 14 per cent.

The latest figures released yesterday (Wednesday, February 3) show that since the start of the vaccination programme, 52,923 people across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire have received their first vaccine doses, representing 13.7 per cent of the population.

In the last seven days, 13,669 people have been vaccinated.

GP practices have also been busy vaccinating older adult care home residents. Last week, the health board announced that around 85.7 per cent of older adults in eligible care homes have been vaccinated and this figure has further risen this week to 92.1 per cent (2,378 people).

A total of 2,947 care home workers (84.3 per cent) have been vaccinated; 19,026 people aged 80 and over (83.8 per cent); 17,280 health and social care staff (82.3 per cent); 5,142 aged 75 and over (26.3 per cent); 1,286 aged 70 and over (4.9 per cent); 477 clinically vulnerable aged under 70 (4.8 per cent); 4,078 other priority groups or unallocated (2.6 per cent)

Total vaccinations per county:

Carmarthenshire 24,866 (13.2 per cent)

Ceredigion 9,530 (13.1 per cent)

Pembrokeshire 15,986 (12.7 per cent)

Other 2,541 - unallocated to county or staff working in but living outside of the three counties

Chief Executive of Hywel Dda UHB Steve Moore said: “We aim to offer the vaccine to 100 per cent of people in the priority groups and realistically expect to achieve about 75 per cent of the population overall getting vaccinated.

“The high take-up we are seeing among the priority groups - where we can make the greatest difference to protecting the most vulnerable from death or serious harm from Covid-19 - is therefore really encouraging and we are confident we will reach the target of offering vaccination to people in priority groups 1-4 by mid-February.

“We are rolling out this vaccination programme as quickly as we can, with teams working incredibly hard, and using all our strengths as an integrated health system.

“Our aim is to ensure we reach everyone in the highest priority groups as quickly as possible and as close to home as possible recognising the different types of vaccine at our disposal and likely supply levels.

“That is why some groups will be vaccinated in their local GPs surgery and others at mass vaccination centres, sometimes concurrently.”

Don’t contact your GP, pharmacy or health board to ask when you will receive the vaccine.

This week, health services have been inundated with calls, emails and social media messages from the public enquiring about the vaccine.

A health board spokesperson added: “We understand people are anxious and want to know when they can have the vaccine. Please do not contact your GP, pharmacy or health board; you will be contacted when it is your turn.

“People will be invited to receive the vaccine in order of priority, so please be patient.”