NARBERTH RFC has sadly lost one of its club legends, with the passing of popular former captain and long-serving committee man and supporter Tony Davies.

An impressive front row forward in his playing days, Tony, who lived in Crundale, served as a dedicated and respected member of the committee, and remained a loyal supporter of the Otters.

“It is with great sadness that the Club announces the death on Wednesday, 27th January 2021 of club legend Tony Davies after a long and debilitating illness,” reported the club’s website.

“Tony played at hooker for the Otters and for Pembrokeshire County with great distinction over many years against some of the top players in Welsh rugby.

“He captained the Club in 1960/61 and, after retiring from playing, joined the Committee where he served at different times as Secretary, Match Secretary and as a Trustee.

“He was made a Life Member of the Club in recognition of his great service and was eventually made President. In 1981/82 – the Club’s Centenary season – he launched the Former Players’ Association, was made its Secretary and he later became President.

“Outside Narberth RFC, Tony was a representative on the Pembrokeshire and District Union and served as its secretary for several years.

“Tony remained an avid supporter of the Otters until ill health prevented his attending matches.

“He spent his career in the Education Department of Pembrokeshire County Council and in retirement, he joined Haverfordwest Rotary Club, where he was also secretary for some years.

“It has been a painful time for the family, and we offer our deepest condolences to his wife June, daughters Sharon and Fiona and all of the family.”

* The club reported that the funeral of Tony Davies would take place at 12.30 pm tomorrow, Friday February 5, at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, and restricted to the permitted number of mourners.

The cortege expected to pass through Narberth, passing the rugby club at around noon.