CYCLISTS are being invited to sign up for Kilgetty’s Bike It 100 fundraiser, following the success of last year’s event.

The charity ride is in aid of Wales Air Ambulance and Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and will be held on Sunday July 18.

Organiser Norman Mason said: “The Wales Air Ambulance was chosen as one of the two charities set to benefit from this year's event because I have long admired the crucial part that the charity plays in the life of everyone in this country, whenever they go about their work, leisure activities or travelling.

“I have also seen the Wales Air Ambulance in action very close up as, in 2015, I heard the cry for help of an ex-work colleague from over my garden hedge, and after rushing to his aid found he had trapped his leg in the tracks of a mini excavator at the depot where he worked.

"After calling the emergency services, it was a couple of hours before his leg was released and the Wales Air Ambulance was able to transport him to Morrison Hospital.

"It was because of the vital time saved getting him to hospital that he was able to make a successful recovery.”

Participants have the choice of three different challenging but scenic routes – 100, 75 and 50 miles, with approximately 7000, 5000 and 3500 ft of elevation respectively.

Cyclists taking on the 100 miles route will take in the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

It is hoped that the Kilgetty Bike It 100 will be a yearly event and will raise around £3,000 to be split between the two charities.

The cyclists will start and finish at the car park to the rear of Kilgetty Community Centre, which has toilets and free parking. There will be minibuses and cycle trailer backup support throughout the routes in case any rider has to retire early from the event.

Norman added: “It is hoped that we can have feed stations on all the routes, and refreshments at the finish, but if it’s not allowed due to government guidelines, a list of cafe and refreshment stops will be given to all entrants.

"We will be following Welsh Cycling and the latest Covid regulations

during this event, and the safety of all participants will be paramount.”

The British Cycling Event has a maximum of 200 entries and is priced at £35 with all finishers receiving a commemorative medal.

Katie Macro, the Wales Air Ambulance's charity’s south west Wales community fundraiser, said: “The Kilgetty Bike It event will offer a significant challenge but one that I know its participants will relish.

"To Norman and everybody involved with the event, I offer our sincere thanks for your support.

"Our lifesaving service now operates 24/7. so donations are more important than ever as we need to raise £8 million every year to keep the helicopters flying. “2021 is also the 20th anniversary of the Wales Air Ambulance and there is no better way of marking that milestone and supporting our charity than signing up for Kilgetty Bike It 100.”

You can enter via the British Cycling website britishcycling.org.uk or find out more information on the Facebook page - Kilgetty Bike It 100.