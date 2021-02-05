A 27-year-old man has admitted a public order offence in his home village.
Davey Bailey of Harbour Court, Milford Street, Saundersfoot appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, February 2.
He pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.
The court heard that the offence took place in Milford Street on January 3.
Bailey's guilty plea was taken into account and he was given a conditional discharge for six months.
He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, and a surcharge of £22.
