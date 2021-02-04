A WELFARE operation involving more than 70 donkeys was carried out in west Wales yesterday.
The exact nature of the operation, and its location, has not yet been revealed.
An RSPCA spokesperson said: "RSPCA Cymru was yesterday, February 3, involved in a multi-agency operation in west Wales, in relation to the welfare of more than 70 donkeys and a horse.
“Unfortunately, we are unable to discuss in any detail complaints about specific people and what action is being taken.
"We understand how frustrating that is for animal lovers but releasing information could prejudice a future prosecution or could lead to us being fined.
"Therefore, we cannot comment further at this time for legal reasons."
Please note: you commit a criminal offence if you make comments that may prejudice a trial. Court orders may impose other restrictions as well, which you must not break.
Comments are closed on this article.