A 47-year-old Pembroke Dock man has expressed his remorse at making a threatening phone call.
Steven Charge of Pembroke Street appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 2.
He admitted the offence under the Malicious Communications Act.
The court heard that the phone call in question was made to a man on October 4 at Pembroke. to a man.
Charge's guilty plea was taken into account by the magistrates as well as the fact he had shown remorse and apologised in court for his actions.
He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.