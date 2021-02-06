A CARDIGAN man must pay more than £900 in compensation and has been fined after admitting racially aggravated criminal damage.
Fraser Rees, of St Marys Street, Cardigan, pleaded guilty to smashing windows at Eglwyswrw on March 4 last year and that the offence was racially aggravated when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.
Magistrates fined the 43-year-old £120 and ordered him to pay compensation of £922.99, along with prosecution costs of £85 and a £34 victim surcharge.
A charge of ailing to provide a specimen when suspected of a driving offence at Cardigan on May 31 last year was withdrawn