The nation stepped out yesterday evening to pay tribute to national treasure Captain Sir Tom Moore, the ferocious NHS campaigner who died on Monday at the age of 100.
From the Prime Minister to small children, tributes have poured in to the man who inspired the nation during some of the darkest moments of lockdown when he raised £39m for the NHS by walking in his garden.
His story resonated across the land and he became an icon of the pandemic, picking up an honorary Colonelship and a knighthood as well as many other accolades along the way.
His family were with him when he died - ironically of the coronavirus that he had fought so hard to beat.
Pictured are Pembroke Dock Fire Station fire officers paying their tribute.
Picture: Martin Cavaney
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment