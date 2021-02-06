OVER £1,000 has been donated by the Bluestone Foundation to help pupils at Narberth CP School with their online learning.
The gift from the foundation of £1,050 has supported the purchase of five Chromebooks for the school hub.
With the school day currently taking place online, the additional IT equipment has been
really helpful for the pupils attending the hb and supports the excellent work done by the teaching staff.
The school's headteacher, Nia Ward, said: "We are delighted with the very generous donation from the Bluestone Foundation to purchase Chromebooks for our school hub provision during lockdown.
"Pupils are accessing twice-daily live sessions and the additional IT equipment has enabled us to ensure that every child in the hub has access to learning and has allowed us to release other devices to those pupils needing help at home."
Marten Lewis, head of corporate responsibility at Bluestone, added:
“We hope that the Chromebooks will make it easier for the school hub pupils to access their online classes.
"We are really pleased to be able to support the fantastic work of the pupils, teachers and parents of Narberth school.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment