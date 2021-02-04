A 41-year-old man was found in possession of over 80 Xanax and Valium tablets, magistrates have been told.
Steven Gerald Thomas of The Glebe, Tenby entered a guilty plea to the court at Haverfordwest on Tuesday, February 2 to two charges of possession of Class C controlled drugs, both of which can be prescribed as anti-anxiety medication.
He was charged with possessing 55 Xanax (Alprazolam) and 28 Valium at Haverfordwest on July 25.
Thomas, who was not present in court, was fined £40 on each charge and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34 - a total of £199.
Forfeiture and destruction orders were made for all the drugs.