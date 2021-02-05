Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident of criminal damage, that took place at an address in Gerald Road, Haverfordwest, at approximately 3.30pm on Monday, January 25.
During the incident a window and garden items were damaged.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DPP/0069/25/01/2021/01/C