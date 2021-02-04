CHILDREN living with life-limiting illnesses have had their dreams made true by Pembrokeshire charity Belle's Story.

Belle's Story was set up in memory of Wolfscastle's Belle Curran, who lost her battle with interstitial lung disease at only ten years old.

During her lifetime Belle, along with her family friends and supporters, raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charities that helped her, as well as increasing awareness of organ donation.

Belle's Story has continued that work and also helps make a difference to young people touched by life-changing illness and disabilities, by providing direct support to them and their families.

"Belle's Dreams are basically what Belle's story is all about," said Belle's mum, Stella.

"Belle was fortunate to have a wish granted by Make a Wish where she met will.i.am in London.

"She was also gifted a laptop by Curry's and benefited from Ladies Circle fundraising in the form of her own hot tub, among many other things.

"She was always so thrilled when she received unexpected gifts but it didn't matter if they were big or small it was the gesture she loved.

"I cherish remembering the smile on her face, she beamed on occasions like this and for moments we'd forget what she was going through. I'm so grateful for memories like that.

"Belle always said that she'd like all children like her to have more fun, to smile again and so that's how we came up with Belle's Dreams - things that children with life-limiting illnesses dream about but maybe never come true - tangible things that will make their life that little bit more fun, to make a few more smiles and create some precious memories for their parents to hold onto forever."

Stella added that the charity had been so well-supported, supported both locally and from further afield, that it has been able to fulfill more than 17 dreams in the last 18 months.

"We are still in our infancy and obviously these dreams can only come true if we have the funds. Thank you to everyone who has donated," she said.

Belle's Story has met with Hywel Dda palliative community care team and Ty Hafan children's hospice to explain the charity and what it can offer.

"We've had some amazing referrals and made many dreams come true for these children," said Stella.

She said the application process was simple, consisting of a straightforward form, which needs to be endorsed by a medical professional and completed with some basic information. Then the four Belle's Story trustees review it.

"As long, as it meets our criteria and we have funds, we get the ball rolling," said Stella. "As with these children time is of the essence."

To find out more about Belle's Story visit the Facebook page or bellesstory.co.uk.