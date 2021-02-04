Goodwick based marine conservation charity Sea Trust Wales has launched its first online crowdfunding appeal, in the hope of continuing its successful porpoise photo-ID project.

The project is the first of its kind in the UK and one of only a handful worldwide. It is identifies and monitors individual harbour porpoises, getting a close-up, in-depth look into their lives.

Sea Trust is asking the public to support the project by donating to its Local Giving appeal

The appeal, which runs until June 30, aims to raise £3,000 to keep the project going throughout the summer.

“Harbour porpoises face so many threats and their current protection is minimal and inadequate,” said project officer Holly Dunn.

“This lack of protection is a direct result of lack of knowledge. By using photo-ID, we can essentially track individual porpoises and over time answer so many questions, such as population numbers, residency patterns, distribution and so much more.

“With this information we can make better, more informed decisions on how to protect them.”

As a citizen science project, Sea Trust trains volunteers, who head out to several sites around the north Pembrokeshire coast collecting data and photographing porpoises. The project has attracted over 60 volunteers since its launch in 2017. The volunteers get to contribute to an important conservation project and receive a lot of mental health and well-being benefits in the process.

Current funding for the project is coming to an end this summer. As well as this, Sea Trust has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The project has lost a big chunk of its funding with the closure of its aquarium due to restrictions.

Funds from this appeal will go directly towards surveys, volunteer recruitment and training, organisation of public events and sharing of results.

“The project has been so successful so far, we have learnt a great deal about the porpoises in the area and brought joy to so many people, it would be such a shame for it all to stop now,” said Holly. “Funds raised from this appeal will allow surveys and for volunteers to continue throughout the summer. This will give us the time and support we need to secure more permanent funding.”

For more information on this appeal and how to donate, visit localgiving.org/porpoiseappeal.