A Letterston Brownie has raised £212 for her unit and £15 for the Royal British Legion (RBL) Poppy Appeal while completing her Charity Interest badge.
Mia Parry decided to hold an online market place one weekend,to raise funds in a Covid safe socially distanced fashion. She roped her mum and nan in to help her set it up and to make things to sell.
They made sock/rice snowmen, hair clips, rainbow badges, knitted hats, seed packets to name a few.
Mia also decided that she would make poppies to sell for the RBL as Brown Owl wasn't able to hold the usual door to door collections this year due to the Covid restrictions.
The market place weekend was a huge success. Mia quickly sold out of everything and raised more than £220.
"Like everything else Covid has hit us hard," said Brown Owl Carys James. "Due to lockdown last March we didn't collect subs for our Easter term, and since then have been collecting at a reduced rate to try and help our families.
"As unit leaders we are very proud of Mia's achievement and thoughtfulness. Well done."