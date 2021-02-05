FISHGUARD and Goodwick town councillors have again voted against supporting St Mays Field as an area of green space for the local community.

At their January meeting, the majority of councillors voted to object to the registration of the field as green space.

However further information was sought from Pembrokeshire County Council who also extended the deadline for comments. This meant that councillors could discuss the matter more fully in their February meeting.

The previous meeting heard that the field was owned by St Mary's Church, Fishguard and had been leased to Fishguard Sports AFC for a number of decades.

Councillors heard that the church wanted to sell the land to develop social housing, which would retain an element of green space.

However, an application had also been made by a local resident to grant the area village green status which would prevent further development.

At February's meeting Cllr Edward Perkins restated his original concerns about maintenance of the land.

"There's no reference to maintenance in the application," he said. Unmaintained the field will only cause problems for that reason I would suggest that we maintain our objection."

Cllr Gareth Davis added that Fishguard already has a lot of green spaces in Lota Park, Penslade, the Marine Walk and the land behind the Masonic Hall. He said that, although he would normally protect a village green, Fishguard needed social housing which 'would be beneficial for people who are searching for a place to live'.

Mayor Jackie Stokes added that, as of last November, there were more than 3000 people on the social housing register in Pembrokeshire.

"It appears quite clear that that land is owned by the church, the applicants haven't really proven otherwise," she said. "If the church owns that land and they wish to use it for social housing that is desperately needed, they should be allowed to do so."

Seven councillors voted to object to the registration of the land as a village green, there was one vote against and one abstention.