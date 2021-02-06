A 57-year-old man has admitted sending a photograph of a dead squirrel to a woman he harassed by phone.
Jamie Cooke of The Glebe, Tenby appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday February 2.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of the woman by sending numerous voice messages and a picture of a hammer, in addition to the photograph of the dead squirrel.
The offence took place between July 22 and July 25 last year.
The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and Cooke was given unconditional bail to appear Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 24.