A PEMBROKESHIRE town's next mayor is to be chosen after a secret ballot of members.
Postal votes have been sent out to each of the 13 members of Tenby Town Council after two candidates put their names forward for the role of mayor for 2021-22.
The current mayor, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, and her predecessor, Tony Brown, both told an online meeting of the town council last Tuesday, February 2, that they would like to be considered.
Town clerk Andrew Davies: "Our standing orders state that we are able to hold a secret ballot if necessary, so that is what is happening.
"To ensure that everyone voting remains completely anonymous, we have posted them out a ballot paper with a stamped addressed envelope for return.
"I will then open the envelopes in the view of everyone present at our next meeting on Tuesday February 16, and will announce the successful candidate."