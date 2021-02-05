GOODWICK Post Office is at risk of losing its ATM as the Post Office has refused an appeal to keep the cash machine on Main Street.
As reported in the Western Telegraph last December, Post Office Ltd had advised Goodwick's postmaster, John Moverley, that it planned to remove the ATM early this year.
Local residents were urged to use the machine as much as possible and the decision was appealed.
However, the Post Office has turned down the appeal, Mr Moverley said yesterday.
The number of 24 hour ATMs in the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick currently stands at three.
It was reduced from seven to four with the closures of Fishguard's three banks, Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC.
Due to building work at Fishguard's Co-op supermarket, which is scheduled to finish in May, the Co-op cash machine is not currently accessible.
If the cash machine outside Goodwick Post Office is removed it will leave just two ATMs serving the whole of Fishguard and Goodwick in the short term and three when the Co-op renovations are completed.
"This would be a disaster for our business and our community," said Mr Moverley.
Locals residents are being urged to complain to the post office about the removal of the ATM using the complaints form on the Post Office website; www.postoffice.co.uk/contact-us-complaint.
Residents are also asked to use the ATM as much as possible.