TOGETHER for Change's Ready to Go project is looking for two communities to take part in an innovative, funded community enhancement project.
The project is for individuals and groups wanting to strengthen their long-term impact on the wellbeing of their communities.
Ready to Go will provide an opportunity to work with Solva Care, and draw on aspects of the organisation's work which have been published in a toolkit.
Together for Change is a partnership programme bringing together public organisations, voluntary groups and charities to develop and protect the future of community-led action in Pembrokeshire to keep people safe and well.
The project is run by the local charity Solva Care, working closely with the established county - wide support organisations Pavs and Planed.
Last year the project secured a £94,888 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund Wales to support local communities by ensuring that they have a voice in decision making, helping to share good practice and providing mentoring.
It is offering two local communities the opportunity to become pilot sites to test the Solva Care toolkit for developing ideas that support people in the community.
A small working budget will be provided to the two pilot communities and the project will run for 18 months.
Individuals or communities interested in creating opportunities for the future should write to project officer Jessie Buchanan at jessie.buchanan@tfcpembrokeshire.org.
The deadline for applications is February 19. For more information about Together For Change visit https://www.tfcpembrokeshire.org.