You can still take advantage of the latest good reads for free, as Pembrokeshire's library service continues to take orders during the current Alert Level 4.

In line with Welsh Government guidance, Pembrokeshire Libraries continues to offer its popular Order and Collect service.

Libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Narberth, Newport, Neyland, Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Saundersfoot and Tenby are all currently accepting orders for the service.

If you're planning an essential trip to one of these locations, you can place an order with the library service before travelling and pick up some new lockdown companions.

Orders can be placed online via the Order and Collect form at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-reopening, or over the phone by contacting one of the libraries operating the service.

Library members can select up to a maximum of six items, and can either ask for a pre-selected collection such as romance or thrillers, or select specific titles from the online catalogue that are located at the library they wish to collect from.

To access the online catalogue, log on to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture, and select Find Library Books.

When placing an order, members can also specify their preferred format, such as spoken word, large print or items in the Welsh Language.

On submitting an order, members will be allocated a timeslot on a specified date to collect their items.

Library members will only be allowed to collect their chosen items and will be required to wear a face covering.

They are asked to queue only if they have an appointment to use the service and to arrive no more than 10 minutes before the allocated timeslot.

A friend or family member can collect books for a library member by prior arrangement.

You will need to provide your own bag/box when collecting your items and the two metre social distancing must be observed during the collection process.

People are asked not to use the Order and Collect service if they, or a member of their family, is displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

For more information on the Order and Collect service, go to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-reopening.

Library members can also continue to enjoy free access to thousands of e-books, e-audio books, e-magazines and e-comics from home via the 24/7 e-Library.

To access the 24/7 e-Library, log on pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture, and select 24/7 e-Library.